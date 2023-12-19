Savitri Jindal, chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, is India's richest woman and now also the fifth-wealthiest person in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by The Economic Times citing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Savitri Jindal has seen the highest net worth rise among India's richest over the past calendar year, with her fortune growing by $9.6 billion during the period.

Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth is highest among Asians, registered a rise of nearly $5 billion, and his total wealth now stands at $92.3 billion, added the report.

Gautam Adani, the second-richest Indian behind Ambani, saw a decline in his net worth by $35.4 billion to $85.1 billion.

Savitri Jindal's total wealth now stands at around $25 billion, putting her ahead of Wipro's Azim Premji at nearly $24 billion, said the report.

OP Jindal Group was established by Savitri's husband, the late OP Jindal, an industrialist and businessman from Haryana.

The group runs listed companies such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Energy, JSW Saw, Jindal Stainless, and JSW Holdings.

In terms of net worth growth after Savitri Jindal, HCL's Shiv Nadar stands in second position, adding about $8 billion during the past calendar year, while DLF's KP Singh added $7 billion;

Kumar Mangalam Birla and Shapoor Mistry added $6.3 billion each.

The top gainers' list also includes Dilip Shanghvi, Ravi Jaipuria, MP Lodha, and Sunil Mittal, among others.

According to the 2023 Forbes list of India's 100 Richest, released in October, matriarch Savitri Jindal was ranked fourth with $24 billion net worth, up 46%.

The collective wealth of India's 100 Richest was flat at $799 billion this year, according to the Forbes list.

As per the Forbes list, Mukesh Ambani is in the top position with a net worth of $92 billion, and the fortune of Gautam Adani slipped to the second position.

Adani's net worth, which includes that of his family, fell by a whopping $82 billion to $68 billion, after a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January sent his group's shares tumbling.

