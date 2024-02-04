A Pune University professor and five students were arrested for their involvement in a play based on ‘Ramleela,’ accused of allegedly offending religious sentiments.

As reported by PTI, the police noted that objectionable dialogues and scenes in the play, lead to the arrest of the individuals on Saturday. The play depicted the behind-the-scenes conversations of actors involved in portraying various roles in ‘Ramleela’.

A clash erupted between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and students from Pune University's Lalit Kala Kendra. The altercation stemmed from a play presented on Friday evening by Lalit Kala Kendra, the official Center for Performing Arts at the university.

The official added that Dr Pravin Bhole, head of the department of the Lalit Kala Kendra, and students Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pednekar, Prathamesh Sawant, Rishikesh Dalvi and Yash Chikhle were produced in court and later released.

Also Read: Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit appointed as the first woman Vice-Chancellor of JNU

“On a complaint lodged by ABVP functionary Harshvardhan Harpude, a case was registered under section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code," inspector Ankush Chintaman of Chaturshringi police station said.

According to the initial information provided in the FIR, the play featured a male actor depicting the character of Sita shown in activities such as smoking a cigarette and using offensive language. The FIR further reported that members of the ABVP raised objections during the performance, leading to the play being stopped.

Meanwhile, a confrontation ensued, with the artists allegedly heckling and assaulting the members of ABVP.

In a statement, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration said it did not support the mockery of icons and said it apologises if sentiments were hurt.

Also Read: Mumbai news: Maratha quota protest march to cause traffic snarls

The SPPU has formed a ‘fact-finding committee’ headed by a retired district judge to inquire into the incident and action will be taken once its report is received, the statement added.

“The play was a part of a classroom exercise, which was kept at the open theatre at the centre," the SPPU statement informed.

Members associated with the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reportedly splattered ink and vandalized a board at the Lalit Kala Kendra.

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!