Heatstroke deaths at Navi Mumbai event: Witnesses recount horror of 'no water, people collapsing'2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 08:11 PM IST
- No water was available, maybe because the crowd had increased
- No water was there after 12 noon, eyewitnesses on horric sunstroke deaths at Navi Mumbai event
A gathering of followers of social activist Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at Navi Mumbai's Kharghar ground resulted in the deaths of 13 people and the hospitalisation of around 650 others due to heatstorkes on Sunday. People had gathered from across the state to attend the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan Award function where Dharmadhikari was being honored. Among the attendees were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
