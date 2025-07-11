Sawan 2025: Top 25+ wishes, messages, greetings, quotes and GIFs to share with loved ones on Facebook and WhatsApp

Sawan, the sacred month dedicated to Lord Shiva, is a very auspicious month in Hindu Calendar. Dedicated to worship of Lord Shiva, Sawan also known as Sravana or Shravan begins on July 11. New moon marks the beginning of this lunar month, comprising 28 days, Drik Panchang said considering Amanta cycle. For Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, the Sawan month will conclude on August 9.