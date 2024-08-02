Sawan Shivratri 2024: 10 Wishes, quotes, images, Whatsapp and Facebook messages to share with your loved ones today

The auspicious and widely celebrated Hindu festival of Sawan Shivratri is being observed on Friday, August 2 this year. The auspicious timings as per Drik Panchang are as follows:
The sacred month of Sawan dedicated to Lord Shiva holds immense importance for Hindus, particularly for devotees of Lord Shiva, as it is a time for spiritual devotion, fasting, and joyous celebrations.
This festival typically falls in monsoon season in July or August and is observed on the 'Chaturdashi tithi' of Krishna Paksha in the Sawan month. It is believed that fasting and offering prayers on the auspicious occasion of Sawan Shivratri earns an individual Lord Mahadev's blessings, according to Sanatan Dharam.
Here are some heartfelt inspiring quotes, wishes and captivating images to share with your loved ones this Sawan and make it a truly memorable experience this year.
