Sawan Shivratri 2025: Are schools, colleges, banks open or closed on Wednesday, July 23? Check here

Sawan Shivratri 2025: Sawan Shivratri is a significant Hindu festival celebrated during Shravan in the Hindu lunar calendar and dedicated to Lord Shiva. It occurs on the 14th day of the waxing moon phase in the Shravan month. This year, it falls on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, while the Shivaratri Parana takes place at 5:53 am on 24 July 2025.

Sawan Shivratri is observed through fasting, prayer, and rituals such as Abhishekam of the Shiva lingam with sacred substances. It is believed that this festival purifies the soul and fulfils wishes.

On this day, most public offices, schools, and other institutions are expected to be closed to mark the festival.

Here's a list of what's open and closed on Sawan Shivratri 2025 — Sawan Shivratri 2025: Are banks open today? According to the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar, all banks across the country will remain open on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Customers can access all banking services at their nearest bank branches on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri.

Sawan Shivratri 2025: Is the Indian stock market open or closed? The Indian stock market will open on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, according to the holiday calendar of NSE and BSE. Hence, the Indian stock market is not closed on Sawan Shivratri.

Sawan Shivratri 2025: Are schools and colleges closed? Schools and colleges in multiple states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, will reportedly be closed on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, due to Sawan Shivratri and Kanwar Yatra. Notably, no official announcement has been made regarding school closures in Punjab. Therefore, schools will remain open on July 23. There is no holiday for Sawan Shivratri in Telangana; however, a statewide bandh on July 23 may result in school closures.

Sawan Shivratri 2025: Are government offices closed? Most government offices across the country are expected to remain open on Wednesday, July 23 2025, as it is not designated as a gazetted holiday by the central government.