Delhi meat shops on Kanwar yatra routes to remain closed during Sawan month? MCD clarifies, ‘no provision…’

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said on Thursday that there is no legal provision under the DMC Act, 1957, to close meat shops along the Kanwar Yatra routes.

This clarification came a day after Delhi's Culture and Tourism Minister, Kapil Mishra, noted that meat shops would be shut along these routes, claiming the decision was made jointly by the Delhi government and the MCD, PTI reported.

The annual Kanwar Yatra, which takes place during the Hindu month of Shravan (Saawan), is from July 11 and will conclude on July 25.

In a written reply to a question in the MCD House, the civic body said that under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, there is no provision to shut meat shops on the routes of the Kanwar Yatra.

However, in the past few years, it has been observed that owners of these establishments voluntarily keep their shops closed during the annual pilgrimage.

“(MCD's) regional offices have been directed to run a special campaign against illegal animal slaughter and sale of meat in the open to ensure that the religious sentiments of anyone are not hurt,” the written reply said during the monthly House proceedings.

It also said that civic officials have been asked to ensure that meat shops along the kanwar yatra routes are “covered.” Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh echoed the civic body's legal position.

“We will request meat shop owners to voluntarily shut their shops in deference to the religious sentiments associated with the Kanwar Yatra,” he told PTI.

He, all the same, added, “Those without valid licences will not be allowed to operate. For those who are legal, we are only making a request. This is about mutual respect among communities.”

Twenty-five kanwar camps have been set up at various locations.

MCD said its has deployed 22 doctors to work in regular shifts at these camps, supported by 10 on-call medical professionals.

An additional 62 support staff have been appointed, and 12 mobile dental vans will provide round-the-clock health services, it said.

Also Read:route-asked-to-display-owners-names-opposition-likens-social-crime-to-nazi-germany-11721296926781.html" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual"> UP eateries along Kanwar Yatra route asked to display owners' names, Opposition likens ‘social crime’ to Nazi Germany

The civic body has also deployed extra sanitation teams and equipment at kanwar camps and along the pilgrimage routes.

Regional sanitation and engineering officers have been instructed to remain vigilant and ensure roads remain clean and free of waterlogging. Water tankers and suction machines have been stationed at key locations.

Meanwhile, a meat shop association member told PTI that the government should not link business with festivals.

We respect all religions and sentiments, but this is not a one-day event.

“We respect all religions and sentiments, but this is not a one-day event,” said Vivek Kumar, who runs Vikas chicken and meat shop. “Many families are entirely dependent on such businesses — what will they do in such a situation?” he asked.

Officials have banned people from selling meat on footpaths, streets, or near camps during the yatra. The MCD asserted that unlicensed shops, or those found flouting norms, would face strict action.