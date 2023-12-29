Say Cheese! Yogi Adityanath's selfie moment in Ayodhya | Watch

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects preparations in Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi's visit and takes a selfie with officials in front of a giant veena sculptor.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inspected preparations in Ayodhya city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on January 30. After inspecting the preparations at the ground from where PM Modi will address the rally, CM Adityanath was caught taking a selfie with officials. Holding a selfie stick in his hand, the chief minister tried to get the best shot of him with officials in front of the giant veena sculptor installed on the spot. Later in the day, CM Adityanath also offered prayers at Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya on Friday. Other than the inspection of the ground, CM Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to offer prayers in Hanumangarhi temple and visit the site of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

CM Adityanath was scheduled to visit these places in Ayodhya on Thursday. However, his visit was postponed to the next day because of bad weather conditions and fog in Lucknow. Bad weather and poor visibility made it difficult for the CM's helicopter to take off.

Ayodhya's grand Ram temple is set to be inaugurated in January. Meanwhile, voting to decide on the idol of Lord Ram Lalla, which will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple next month, will be held on Friday, reported ANI citing sources.

PM Modi is set to visit Ayodhya tomorrow, during which he will inaugurate various projects worth ₹15, 000 crore. Special security arrangements have been made in the city to maintain law and order. High-level security arrangements have been made before the prime minister's visit to the district. Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) and National Security Guards (NSG) among other security forces have been deployed, said Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone.

A rehearsal of PM Modi's roadshow will be conducted on Friday to check arrangements. As part of the security, three DIGs, 17 SPs, 38 Additional SPs, 82 Deputy SPs, 90 Inspectors, 325 Sub Inspectors, 35 Female Sub Inspectors, 2000 Constables, 14 Company PACs, and 6 Company CRPF will be deployed, said Mordia.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, two Amrit Bharat trains, and the newly built Ayodhya Airport.

