‘Saza zaroor milegi’: Rahul Gandhi intensifies 'Vote Chori' salvo at Election Commission, Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doubled down on his 'vote theft' claim and said that times would change and punishment would surely be meted out to those who were involved in the "scam".

Advertisement

"Vote theft is not just an electoral scam, it is a major betrayal committed against the Constitution and democracy. Let the nation's culprits hear this - times will change, punishment will surely be meted out, […saza zaroor milegi]," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also attached an eight-minute long video, explaining how "votes theft" was being carried out in the country.

He said there were "five types of vote chori" — Duplicate voters, fake address, bulk voter in single address, invalid photos, misuse of Form 6. "Out of the 6.5 lakh voters, around one lakh of those were of theft," Gandhi said.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference to allege that 1,00,250 "fake votes" were created in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka to ensure a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisement

Taking the audience through a detailed presentation of the 'fraud' at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Gandhi alleged that "collusion" had happened between the Election Commission of India and the BJP, which resulted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing his third term.

“Narendra Modi became Prime Minister with just a margin of 25 seats...The Election Commission is helping the BJP destroy the electoral system in India...,” Gandhi said.

He added, “The Election Commission is not giving us the data because of what we did in Mahadevpur (Karnataka Assembly constituency); if we do it in other Lok Sabha seats, then the truth about our democracy will come out. This is the evidence, criminal evidence (pointing to the physical voter list).”

The Congress leader further alleged that the poll body is "destroying evidence" through the directive on only preserving CCTV and webcasting footage of the election process for only 45 days after the whole process is completed, unless the election result is challenged in court.

Advertisement

EC Challenges Rahul Gandhi Fact-checking Rahul Gandhi's vote theft charge, the Election Commission of India the Congress leader to "sign an oath as per Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules" and submit it to the Chief Electoral Officer in the state.

Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules pertains to objections related to the electoral roll.

"If Rahul Gandhi does not believe in what he is saying, then he should stop arriving at absurd conclusions and mislead the citizens," the Election Commission further wrote on its official X handle, attaching the form.

Actions taken after Rahul Gandhi's allegations Taking cognisance of Gandhi's allegations of voter roll manipulations in a Karnataka Assembly segment, the State Chief Electoral Officer asked him to submit his evidence under oath.

Advertisement