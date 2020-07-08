NEW DELHI: SB Energy Corp, part of billionaire investor Masayoshi Son’s Softbank Group, is exploring potential co-investment partnerships to accelerate global growth of its leading renewable energy platform, according to a statement the company sent to Mint on Wednesday. The firm has an 80:20 joint venture in India, SBG Cleantech, with Sunil Mittal-promoted Bharti Enterprises to pursue its renewable energy plan. It currently has a 7.7 GW solar portfolio here.

SB Energy’s statement came in response to a 6 July Mint story that said the Japanese company was looking to sell its entire stake in SBG Cleantech. The Mint story, quoting two unnamed sources, said SB Energy was in talks with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Abu Dhabi government’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company and Brookfield Asset Management Inc for the same.

“The news report in Mint, about SoftBank Group Corp selling its entire stake in SB Energy is incorrect. Since its inception in 2015, SB Energy has grown significantly in terms of footprint, with SoftBank Group investing over $800 million in the business in the past 5 years. Now, SB Energy is exploring potential co-investment partnerships to accelerate global growth of its leading renewable energy platform," an SB Energy spokesperson said in the statement. Mint stands by its report.





