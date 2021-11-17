SBI and Tata Steel tie up to promote Indian football

Mr. Ashwani Bhatia, MD, SBI said, “India has a rich football history and it is a matter of time that India enters the big stage of football. There have been rapid strides in Indian football over the past decade, especially with the advent of the Indian Super League. Tata Steel has been at the forefront of promoting football and has continuously produced champion players over the past three decades via the Tata Football Academy. JFC is a step ahead in the same direction and the packed stands, every year, at the JRD Tata Sports complex speak volumes of the popularity of football amongst its legion of fans. Not just that, but, JFC has done incredible work in the grassroots, youth football and coach education, all the while engaging with these fans. We also have a long-standing relationship with Tata Steel and the Tata Group and this partnership will help us to promote sports and more specifically football. These reasons made our decision very simple to partner with JFC, one of the top professional football clubs of India."

