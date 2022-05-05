Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI announces several job vacancies. How to apply and other details here

SBI has announced various vacancies and has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer.
1 min read . 12:43 PM IST Livemint

The application process will end on May 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced various vacancies and has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer. According to the notification released on SBI's official website, as many as 35 vacancies in regular and contractual SBI Specialist Cadre Officers (SO) positions have been released.

The application process will end on May 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates, while it is exempted for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Vacancy details

Out of 35 vacancies 7 are regular vacancies and 29 are contractual vacancies.

List of regular vacancies

System Officer (Test Engineer): 02 posts

System Officer (Web Developer): 01 post

System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer): 01 post

System Officer (Project Manager): 02 posts

System Officer (Project Manager): 01 post

List of contractual vacancies

Executive (Test Engineer): 10 posts

Executive (Interaction Designer): 3 posts

Executive (Web Developer): 01 post

Executive (Portal Administrator): 03 posts

Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer): 04 posts

Senior Executive (Interaction Designer): -2 posts

Senior Executive (Project Manager): 04 posts

Senior Special Executive (Project Manager): 01 post

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Step-by-step guide to apply

  • Go to SBI official website (sbi.co.in)
  • Click on the career tab
  • Click on the apply link
  • Register and proceed the application
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

