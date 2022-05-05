SBI announces several job vacancies. How to apply and other details here

SBI announces several job vacancies. How to apply and other details here1 min read . 12:43 PM IST
The application process will end on May 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The application process will end on May 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced various vacancies and has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer. According to the notification released on SBI's official website, as many as 35 vacancies in regular and contractual SBI Specialist Cadre Officers (SO) positions have been released.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced various vacancies and has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer. According to the notification released on SBI's official website, as many as 35 vacancies in regular and contractual SBI Specialist Cadre Officers (SO) positions have been released.
The application process will end on May 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
The application process will end on May 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Application fee
Application fee
The application fee is Rs750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates, while it is exempted for SC/ST/PWD candidates.
The application fee is Rs750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates, while it is exempted for SC/ST/PWD candidates.
Vacancy details
Vacancy details
Out of 35 vacancies 7 are regular vacancies and 29 are contractual vacancies.
Out of 35 vacancies 7 are regular vacancies and 29 are contractual vacancies.
List of regular vacancies
List of regular vacancies
System Officer (Test Engineer): 02 posts
System Officer (Test Engineer): 02 posts
System Officer (Web Developer): 01 post
System Officer (Web Developer): 01 post
System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer): 01 post
System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer): 01 post
System Officer (Project Manager): 02 posts
System Officer (Project Manager): 02 posts
System Officer (Project Manager): 01 post
System Officer (Project Manager): 01 post
List of contractual vacancies
List of contractual vacancies
Executive (Test Engineer): 10 posts
Executive (Test Engineer): 10 posts
Executive (Interaction Designer): 3 posts
Executive (Interaction Designer): 3 posts
Executive (Web Developer): 01 post
Executive (Web Developer): 01 post
Executive (Portal Administrator): 03 posts
Executive (Portal Administrator): 03 posts
Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer): 04 posts
Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer): 04 posts
Senior Executive (Interaction Designer): -2 posts
Senior Executive (Interaction Designer): -2 posts
Senior Executive (Project Manager): 04 posts
Senior Executive (Project Manager): 04 posts
Senior Special Executive (Project Manager): 01 post
Senior Special Executive (Project Manager): 01 post
SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Step-by-step guide to apply
SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Step-by-step guide to apply