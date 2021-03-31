"Working on this lead and technical inputs, we zeroed in on a person who was working with a cash management firm entrusted with refilling the ATM. With the help of CCTV footage, we arrested four people and recovered ₹36.69 lakh from them," the SP said.
He identified the arrested persons as Nitin Dhanji Choudhary, Naresh Bhau More, Ramesh Tukaram Choudhari and Suresh Tukaram Choudhari.
"Our probe found Ramesh had used some of the money to repay a ₹2 lakh bank loan, Nitin had spent ₹1,10 lakh on repairing his motorcycle and car. Efforts are on to recover the rest of the loot," Deshmane said.