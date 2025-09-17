SBI Bank robbery: Masked men tie up staff, rob cash and gold worth ₹20 crore in daring heist in Karnataka

Three masked individuals, armed with country-made pistols and knives, allegedly looted SBI bank in Karnataka's Vijayapura district, escaping with over ₹20 crore in cash and gold jewellery after restraining the staff, police said on Wednesday. It took place around 6:30 pm on Tuesday in Chadchan town, according to officials, PTI reported.

The bank authorities have estimated that the robbers stole cash and gold ornaments valued more than ₹21 crore in total.

What exactly happened? The police said three masked men entered the bank posing as customers interested in opening a current account. Once inside, they threatened the manager, cashier, and other employees with pistols and knives, they said. The gang then tied up the staff’s hands and feet before fleeing with over ₹1 crore in cash and around 20 kilograms of gold ornaments, valued at approximately ₹20 crore, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

As per a report by NDTV, one of them warned the branch manager, saying, “Take out the cash, otherwise I will kill you.”

According to Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi, initial investigations revealed that the accused used a Suzuki EVA vehicle bearing a fake number plate. After the robbery, they fled in the direction of Pandharpur in Maharashtra.

"The accused used an Ecco vehicle with a fake number plate to commit the offence. After an accident involving a two-wheeler, they then then absconded from the spot with the loot," NDTV quoted Vijayapura Superintendent of Police, Lakshman Nimbargi as saying.

A case has been filed following the bank manager's complaint. The police have constituted teams to track down the suspects. Laxman said, “Further investigation is underway and all efforts are being taken to nab the suspects.”

Previous similar incident Prior to this incident, another major bank robbery had taken place in Karnataka. In June this year, thieves stole 59 kg of pledged gold and ₹5.2 lakh in cash from a Canara Bank branch in Vijayapura, the same city where the recent SBI heist occurred, as per reports. Police arrested three primary suspects in connection with the Canara Bank robbery, including the branch manager.