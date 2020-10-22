SBI Card Q2 gives a rude shock on asset quality as covid hits repayments

Amid asset quality worries, the recovery in average card spends didn’t give comfort to investors. Retail spends bounced back to 90% of pre-pandemic levels. The company’s bet on small ticket sized essentials and utilities for spends seems to have paid off. Some of the discretionary spends such as apparel, jewellery and consumer durables have also picked up, which indicate that the ongoing festival season may give some growth boost to SBI Card. Even as Indians may be back to spending, they are not really able to honour their past card swipes. That brings back the worry on asset quality. High risk revolving credit was 34% of total receivables in the September quarter. Revolver credit is where a borrower pays the minimum amount, mostly 5% of the outstanding, and postpones the payment of the remaining amount over to the next cycle. SBI Card’s stock is still 25.9% up from its listing price of ₹658 on 16 March, a reflection of expectations on its growth. But for its valuation to sustain, the company needs to turnaround its asset quality.