SBI chief: 10,000 crore fund of funds for MSMEs to be operational soon

The FOF scheme is intended to help those businesses who are in their nascent and initial stages, where there are almost no prospects to raise funds through the help of professional corporations or venture capitalists. The scheme proposes to buy up to 15 per cent growth capital in high credit MSMEs. Speaking about other initiatives of the bank, the SBI chairman said the bank recently launched a gold loan scheme for MSMEs and sanctioned ₹88 crore under this product within one month.