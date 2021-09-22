The State Bank of India has announced the resukt of the SBI Clerk preliminary exam results 2021. Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The SBI has also announced the SBI Clerk Main exam date which will be conducted from October 1 to 17.

SBI Clerk Prelims result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the SBI official website

Step 2: Go to current openings

Step 3: Click on 'SBI prelims result 2021'

Step 4: Add your roll number, date of birth, and captcha code

Step 5: Check your score

The SBI clerk preliminary examination 2021 was held from August 17 to August 19. Candidates who have cleared the prelims can download the admit card for SBI Clerk Main examination through sbi.co.in/careers

SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the Careers tab

Step 3: Click on the admit card link on the new window

Step 4: Enter the credentials and click on submit

Step 5: Download the admit card and take the print out

The SBI Clerk Main exam will be of 2 hours 40 minutes duration. The exam consists of 190 multiple-choice questions. Through this drive, over 5,000 junior associates will be recruited. Candidates need to qualify for all three stages (prelims, mains, and interview) to make it to the merit list. The selected candidates will be posted at various branches of the bank.

