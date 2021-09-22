SBI clerk exam 2021: Prelims result declared; Mains admit card released

SBI clerk exam 2021: Prelims result declared; Mains admit card released1 min read . 10:08 AM IST
The SBI has also announced the SBI Clerk Main exam date which will be conducted from October 1 to 17
The State Bank of India has announced the resukt of the SBI Clerk preliminary exam results 2021. Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The SBI has also announced the SBI Clerk Main exam date which will be conducted from October 1 to 17.
SBI Clerk Prelims result 2021: How to check
Step 1: Visit the SBI official website
Step 2: Go to current openings
Step 3: Click on 'SBI prelims result 2021'
Step 4: Add your roll number, date of birth, and captcha code
Step 5: Check your score
The SBI clerk preliminary examination 2021 was held from August 17 to August 19. Candidates who have cleared the prelims can download the admit card for SBI Clerk Main examination through sbi.co.in/careers
SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2021: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the Careers tab
Step 3: Click on the admit card link on the new window
Step 4: Enter the credentials and click on submit
Step 5: Download the admit card and take the print out
The SBI Clerk Main exam will be of 2 hours 40 minutes duration. The exam consists of 190 multiple-choice questions. Through this drive, over 5,000 junior associates will be recruited. Candidates need to qualify for all three stages (prelims, mains, and interview) to make it to the merit list. The selected candidates will be posted at various branches of the bank.
