SBI Clerk Exam 2022: Check date, admit card, and other details here

One of the most sought examinations for banking aspirants, SBI Clerk Prelims will be conducted next month. State Bank of India has announced 5486 vacancies for the position of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). Lakhs of students have applied for the examination and will be appearing in its preliminary examination in November. State Bank of India in its official notification, has mentioned that the exam will be held in November 2022. The examination conducting body had released the preliminary SBI clerk examination soon after the completion of the registration process on 26 September. The examination will be held for a duration of one hour. The examination is further divided into three different sections namely, English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The examination will be held in nearly all the states and Union territories of the country.
SBI Exam date 2022
State Bank of India will conduct the preliminary examination for the Junior Associates post tentatively in mid-November. However, the official notification makes it clear that the examination can be conducted on any date in November. The final date of the SBI Clerk Prelims exam will be announced on the official website of the SBI. Candidates are advised to keep on checking the website for regular updates about the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam.
Candidates can also attend the pre-examination training that will be arranged by SBI at certain centres. However, the willing candidates need to pay for the pre-examination training fee to attend the SBI Clerk Prelims examination training.
Candidates can download the pre-exam call letters from 20 October on the official website of SBI.
SBI Clerk 2022 Selection Process
In addition to the the SBI Clerk Preliminary examination, candidates also have to clear the second and third phase of the selection process to finalise their candidature. Following are the three different phase of examinations of SBI Clerk 2022 selection process.
Phase 1- Preliminary Examination
Phase 2: Main examination
It is worth noting that the third phase of the test is applicable and mandatory for the candidates who are applying for the posts in the location of certain states like Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, etc. Moreover, students who have learnt the optional local language during their school education are also exempted from the tests. After the all the phases of examination, SBI will release the merit list of the candidates on its official website.
SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 exam pattern
The one hour long examination is divided into three sections, ie english language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The candidates are given around 20 minutes to attempt each section. The total preliminary paper carries 100 marks, with a marking scheme of one mark for every right answer. The English language section has 30 questions. Whereas, numerical ability has 35 questions. There is no sectional cut off in any of the section and ¼ marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.
“No minimum qualifying grades for individual disciplines are imposed," according to the SBI’s official announcement. As a result, there will be no sectional cutoffs for the SBI Junior Associates Recruitment online exam this year. However, the organisation is the only one who has control over the criteria.
Steps to download SBI Clerk 2022 Admit Card
Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank of India
Step 2: Select the career option visible on the top of the home page of the website.
Step 3: Log in with the help of the generated user id and date of birth
Step 4: Enter the captcha and proceed
Step 5: After proceeding, there will be an option to download the call letter. Download it and save for future reference.
For more information abou the SBI Clerk 2022 Preliminary examination related to minimum eligibility, requirement, examination centres, etc, check the official notification of the job vacancy released by SBI.
