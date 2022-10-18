SBI Clerk Exam 2022: Check date, admit card, and other details here

One of the most sought examinations for banking aspirants, SBI Clerk Prelims will be conducted next month. State Bank of India has announced 5486 vacancies for the position of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). Lakhs of students have applied for the examination and will be appearing in its preliminary examination in November. State Bank of India in its official notification, has mentioned that the exam will be held in November 2022. The examination conducting body had released the preliminary SBI clerk examination soon after the completion of the registration process on 26 September. The examination will be held for a duration of one hour. The examination is further divided into three different sections namely, English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The examination will be held in nearly all the states and Union territories of the country.

