SBI Clerk Prelims 2022: Exams to begin from today; check imp guidelines here

The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 from today i.e. 12 November. The exams will be conducted on 12, 19, 20, 25 November, 2022. The exams will be conducted across the country today, however, due to the state election in Himachal Pradesh, the exams have been rescheduled for the candidates.
SBI is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 5,486 vacancies under Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales).
Speaking about the paper pattern, the preliminary examination will be an objective tests for 100 marks. It would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 Sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The exams will be held in four shifts: 9 am-10 am, 11.30 am-12:30 pm, 2 pm-3 pm and 4:30 pm-5:30 pm.
Here are the details about the online test pattern:
A login screen will be displayed to the candidate. The candidate has to log in using his/her User ID and password which is provided on the Call Letter.
After logging in Candidate’s profile (Name, Roll No. & photograph etc.) will be displayed and the candidate has to confirm the same by clicking on the ‘I confirm’ button confirming the profile is correct.
A candidate should read the instructions carefully and indicate that he has done so by ‘checking’ (click) the box at the bottom of the screen, after which the ‘I am ready to begin’ button is activated. The test will then begin.
In online preliminary examination, there will be 100 Questions and each question is followed by 5 alternatives/options.
Only one question will be displayed at a time.
After selecting an answer for a question the candidate should click on the ‘SAVE & NEXT’ button to save his answer and proceed to the next question. Note that without clicking on ‘Save & Next’ button the answer selected for a question will not be saved.
Candidates are not permitted to submit their answers before the entire test duration for online preliminary exam is over.
A candidate can navigate between questions within test by clicking on the question number displayed to the right of the screen.
Under no circumstances should a candidate click on any of the ‘keyboard keys’ once the exam starts as this will lock the exam.
Here are the important guidelines for the candidates appearing for the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2022:
Candidate is required to report at the exam venue as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter. Late comers will not be allowed to take the test.
Mapping of ‘Candidate Roll Number and the Lab Number’ will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue, but the same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of entry of the candidate to the exam venue.
Wearing of face mask is mandatory.
Apart from this, candidates would be allowed to carry - personal transparent water bottle, personal hand sanitizer, A simple pen, pencils, erasers, exam related documents.
Candidates must also bring glue for pasting photos and ink stamp pad for affixing left thumb impression.
A candidate must have AarogyaSetu App installed on his mobile phone. The AarogyaSetu status must show candidate’s risk factor. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue.
Use of Books, notes, calculators & cell phones is not allowed. Books, slide rulers, note books or written notes will not be allowed inside the examination hall.
The rough work to be done on the sheet provided. Candidates should do all the necessary rough work on sheets provided. After the test is over, they should submit the rough sheet by putting them in the designated drop box.
If candidates are found to be guilty of copying or misconduct or unfair practices, they would be disqualified from the selection process and be debarred permanently/for specific period from any examination or selection by the Bank.
