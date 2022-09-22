SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Check vacancies, eligibility, other details here

State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 notification. The online application process has started on September 7 this year. Candidates who want to apply for the SBI Clerk position can visit the official website---sbi.co.in.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 notification. The online application process has started on September 7 this year. Candidates who want to apply for the SBI Clerk position can visit the official website---sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the post is September 27, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill over 5,000 posts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 notification. The online application process has started on September 7 this year. Candidates who want to apply for the SBI Clerk position can visit the official website---sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the post is September 27, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill over 5,000 posts.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Check all details here
Important dates: Application process began on September 7 and will end on September 27. Admit card will be out in October 2022, while the prelims will be conducted in November 2022 and mains in December 2022 or January 2023. Exact date for admit cards and exams are yet to be announced.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Important dates: Application process began on September 7 and will end on September 27. Admit card will be out in October 2022, while the prelims will be conducted in November 2022 and mains in December 2022 or January 2023. Exact date for admit cards and exams are yet to be announced.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Application fee: ₹750 for General/EWS/OBC, NIL for SC/ST and others
Application fee: ₹750 for General/EWS/OBC, NIL for SC/ST and others
Eligibility: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 28 years. However, the upper age limit differs for other categories like SC/ST, OBC, etc. Candidates can check age limit for all the limits on official website---sbi.co.in.
Eligibility: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 28 years. However, the upper age limit differs for other categories like SC/ST, OBC, etc. Candidates can check age limit for all the limits on official website---sbi.co.in.
Selection Process: Candidates will have to go through a selection process that includes a preliminary and main examination followed by interview. Candidates should visit the SBI official career website---www.sbi.co.in/careers---for the latest details and updates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Selection Process: Candidates will have to go through a selection process that includes a preliminary and main examination followed by interview. Candidates should visit the SBI official career website---www.sbi.co.in/careers---for the latest details and updates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Exam pattern: There will be three sections in the preliminary exam, that is, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning. The prelims exam will be of 100 marks of 60 minutes duration with 20 minutes for each section.
Exam pattern: There will be three sections in the preliminary exam, that is, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and Reasoning. The prelims exam will be of 100 marks of 60 minutes duration with 20 minutes for each section.
Steps to apply: Following are the steps to apply for the SBI Clerk position,
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Steps to apply: Following are the steps to apply for the SBI Clerk position,
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
1) Visit the official website---sbi-co.in.
1) Visit the official website---sbi-co.in.
2) Click on the SBI clerk apply link mentioned on the page.
2) Click on the SBI clerk apply link mentioned on the page.
3) Fill the application form.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
3) Fill the application form.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
4) Review your information and make required changes.
4) Review your information and make required changes.
5) Click on submit and pay the application fee.
5) Click on submit and pay the application fee.
6) Your form will be submitted after paying the application fees.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
6) Your form will be submitted after paying the application fees.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
7) Candidates will received a confirmation message or mail on their registered number.
7) Candidates will received a confirmation message or mail on their registered number.
The bank has also released the notification for SBI PO Recruitment 2022. The application process has started today, September 22 and will end on October 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts.
The bank has also released the notification for SBI PO Recruitment 2022. The application process has started today, September 22 and will end on October 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts.