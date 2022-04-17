The State Bank of India (SBI) customers have the facility to block the SBI ATM cum debit card through phone calls and SMS. If you have lost your ATM card then you can immediately block your card linked to the registered account. For this, send an SMS from your registered mobile number as 'BLOCK<space>last four digits of the card to 567676. Apart from this, SBI customers can block their debit card and reissue a new one via our toll-free IVR system.

How you can block SBI debit card:

Dial 1800 112 211

For blocking the SBI card, Press 2

Enter the last 5 digits of the account number to block the card

Your card will be successfully blocked and a confirmation will be sent through SMS to your registered mobile number

“Here's how you can block your Debit Card and reissue a new one via our toll-free IVR system. Just call 1800 1234 or 1800-2100," SBI tweeted along with a video explaining the process.

Here's how you can block your Debit Card and reissue a new one via our toll-free IVR system.



Just call 1800 1234 or 1800-2100.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #IVR #DebitCard #AmritMahotsav #AzadiKaAmritMahotsavWithSBI pic.twitter.com/kbVKU9Un9u — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 14, 2022

Here are some simple steps to keep in mind for the reissue of your SBI debit card.

Through official website

-Log on to sbicard.com.

-Click on the ‘Request'

-Click on 'Reissue/Replace Card'

-Select the card number

-Click ‘Submit’

Through mobile app

Log in to sbicard mobile app

Tap on the 'Menu tab' at the top left hand

Tap on 'Service Request'

Tap on 'Reissue/Replace Card'

Select the card number

Tap on 'Submit'

Replacement fee for the reissue Card

A replacement fee of ₹100 + taxes will be charged in case of reissue/replacement.

Time taken for the re-issue of the SBI debit card

After making the request to reissue/replace the card, you will get the new card in 7 working days. However, it may take some more time depending upon your location.

