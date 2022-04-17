SBI debit card lost or stolen? Steps to block it and request a new one

The State Bank of India (SBI) customers have the facility to block the SBI ATM cum debit card through phone calls and SMS. If you have lost your ATM card then you can immediately block your card linked to the registered account. For this, send an SMS from your registered mobile number as 'BLOCK<space>last four digits of the card to 567676. Apart from this, SBI customers can block their debit card and reissue a new one via our toll-free IVR system.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}