Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ News / India/  SBI deletes documents related to electoral bonds from site
BackBack

SBI deletes documents related to electoral bonds from site

Livemint , Written By Anwesha Mitra

SBI removes document on electoral bonds purchase details, including guidelines for donors and FAQs. The bank had sought extension to disclose information on encashed bonds by political parties.

A man walks in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India in Mumbai (REUTERS)Premium
A man walks in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India in Mumbai (REUTERS)

The State Bank of India has taken down a document listing basic information regarding the purchase of electoral bonds. The development came days after the bank sought an extension till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.

Documents highlighting the ‘operating guidelines for donors’ and frequently asked questions were unavailable on the SBI website at the time of writing this article. According to a report by The Wire, the documents had listed basic information such as who could purchase an electoral bond, the denominations they were available in and the documents required for the same.

The Supreme Court of India annulled the electoral bonds scheme for political funding on February 15, contending that it initiative violated the Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

The apex court had directed the SBI to submit details of electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019 to the Election Commission by March 6. The poll body in turn was asked to publish the information on its official website by March 13.

SBI moved the Supreme Court on Monday for an extension till June 30. The bank application noted that retrieval of information from "each silo" and the procedure of matching the information of one silo to that of the other would be a time-consuming exercise.

ALSO READ: Electoral bonds row: Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea seeking deadline extension on March 11

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Mar 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App