SBI deletes documents related to electoral bonds from site

SBI removes document on electoral bonds purchase details, including guidelines for donors and FAQs. The bank had sought extension to disclose information on encashed bonds by political parties.

The State Bank of India has taken down a document listing basic information regarding the purchase of electoral bonds. The development came days after the bank sought an extension till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Documents highlighting the ‘operating guidelines for donors’ and frequently asked questions were unavailable on the SBI website at the time of writing this article. According to a report by The Wire, the documents had listed basic information such as who could purchase an electoral bond, the denominations they were available in and the documents required for the same.

The Supreme Court of India annulled the electoral bonds scheme for political funding on February 15, contending that it initiative violated the Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The apex court had directed the SBI to submit details of electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019 to the Election Commission by March 6. The poll body in turn was asked to publish the information on its official website by March 13.

SBI moved the Supreme Court on Monday for an extension till June 30. The bank application noted that retrieval of information from "each silo" and the procedure of matching the information of one silo to that of the other would be a time-consuming exercise.

