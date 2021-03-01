The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) donated ₹11 crore on Monday as India expanded the second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign, opening registrations for people above 60 years and those aged 45.

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the SBI has contributed to the Prime Minister's relief fund and participated in relief operations across the country. The employees of the SBI had earlier donated ₹100 crore to 'PM-CARES' to fight the pandemic.

In a statement, SBI had said its around 2,56,000 employees have decided to contribute two days' salary to the 'PM-CARES' Fund.

With this collective effort and commitment of SBI employees, ₹100 crore will be donated to the Fund, it added.

"It is a matter of pride for State Bank of India that all our employees voluntarily came forward to pledge their two days' salary to the 'PM-CARES' Fund. We at SBI would keep continuing our support to the government in all its endeavours to address the challenges of this pandemic," SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar had said.

SBI had also committed 0.25% of annual profit for 2019-20 as a part of its CSR activities to fight Covid-19.

The SBI Foundation had also provided food to the needy in collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation by spending ₹15 lakh.

It had provided PPE kits to government hospitals (worth ₹25.20 lakh) and health equipment ( ₹43.92 lakh).

How you can contribute to Covid relief funds through SBI

SBI had earlier suggested three ways in which you can help the nation fight coronavirus from your home. Contributions can be made to the PM Care Fund via:

1) Fund transfer

Account Name: PM CARES

Account Number: 2121PM20202

IFSC Code: SBIN0000691

Bank and Branch name: State Bank of India. New Delhi Main Branch

UPI ID: pmcares@sbi

2) Online on pmindia.gov.in

Using Debit or credit cards

Internet Banking, UPI (BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Paytm, Mobikwik, etc) RTGS/NEFT

3) QR Code

You can scan and pay with the BHIM UPI app.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via