SBI Electoral Bond data: 14 companies under ED, CBI scanner donated over ₹4,000 crore to political parties
Fourteen Indian companies donated nearly ₹4,000 crore to political parties as the ED and CBI knocked on their doors. Electoral bond data released by the Election Commission indicates that Future Gaming and Hotel Services leads the list with a contribution of ₹1,368 crore between 2019 and 2024.
Political parties have received more than ₹4,000 crore in donations from companies under the legal scanner over the past four years. Data shared by the Election Commission indicate that at least 14 leading Indian organisations purchased electoral bonds as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) knocked on their doors. The newly released information has also sparked ‘quid pro quo’ allegations from the Opposition ranks with some pointing out that companies had secured major tenders soon after their contribution.