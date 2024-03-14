SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday uploaded the electoral bond data on its website in compliance with the February 15 order of the Supreme Court. The electoral bond data, compiled by the State Bank of India (SBI) lays down two sets of information- one related to the name of the purchaser date, and denomination of the bonds. The other data set includes the name of the political party, date, and denomination of bonds encashed. Future Gaming and Hotel Services, Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, and Piramal Enterprises are among the top donors to the political parties including BJP, Congress, AITMC, AAP, AIDMK, TPD, SP, YSR Congress etc. Catch Electoral bonds details LIVE updates here

SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: 7 Sensex companies in the list SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: A recent analysis conducted by Mint reveals that a significant concentration of electoral bond purchases since April 2019 is attributed to just 23 companies, collectively representing half of the total value. Among these companies, Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd, headquartered in Coimbatore and primarily engaged in lottery services, emerged as the foremost purchaser, as per the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday. Read More

SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: EC moves application seeking modification of SC judgment, hearing tomorrow SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: Election Commission of India (ECI) published the electoral bond data on Thursday, but also approached the Supreme Court seeking modification in its ruling in the electoral bonds case. Within its application, the ECI petitioned the Supreme Court to hand back the sealed cover documents previously provided by the ECI. The electoral body clarified that it hasn't retained any duplicates of the documents to uphold confidentiality. Read More

SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: Background of the electoral bond case in SC SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: The release of electoral bond data comes nearly a month subsequent to the Supreme Court's declaration of the 2018 scheme as "unconstitutional." The highest judicial body instructed the State Bank of India (SBI) to provide all pertinent information regarding electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI), with a mandate to disclose these details by March 13. Despite the SBI's request to the Supreme Court for an extension until June 2024 to adhere to the order, the apex court dismissed its plea and directed the bank to furnish the electoral bond data to the ECI by March 12. Read More

SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: List of top 10 donors as EC releases details SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: The data discloses details regarding donors who have acquired bonds in three different amounts, specifically ₹1 lakh, ₹10 lakh, and ₹1 crore, starting from April 12, 2019. Some of the major companies in the list include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, and Piramal Enterprises. Read Full Report

SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: Which political parties received the most funding as per info released by Election Commission? SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party, Trinamool Congress, and the Biju Janta Dal are among the top three top political parties that benefitted from the electoral bonds, according to data uploaded by the Election Commission on its website on Thursday. The data on electoral bonds was made public after the State Bank of India, on Supreme Court's order, submitted it to the election body. According to the data, BJP received a funding over ₹2.36 thousand crore via electoral bonds, while the TMC got ₹ 416 crore. The BJD received ₹328 crore through those bonds. Read More