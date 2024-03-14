SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: 7 Sensex companies in the list SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: A recent analysis conducted by Mint reveals that a significant concentration of electoral bond purchases since April 2019 is attributed to just 23 companies, collectively representing half of the total value. Among these companies, Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd, headquartered in Coimbatore and primarily engaged in lottery services, emerged as the foremost purchaser, as per the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday. Read More

SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: EC moves application seeking modification of SC judgment, hearing tomorrow SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: Election Commission of India (ECI) published the electoral bond data on Thursday, but also approached the Supreme Court seeking modification in its ruling in the electoral bonds case. Within its application, the ECI petitioned the Supreme Court to hand back the sealed cover documents previously provided by the ECI. The electoral body clarified that it hasn't retained any duplicates of the documents to uphold confidentiality. Read More {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: Background of the electoral bond case in SC SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: The release of electoral bond data comes nearly a month subsequent to the Supreme Court's declaration of the 2018 scheme as "unconstitutional." The highest judicial body instructed the State Bank of India (SBI) to provide all pertinent information regarding electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI), with a mandate to disclose these details by March 13. Despite the SBI's request to the Supreme Court for an extension until June 2024 to adhere to the order, the apex court dismissed its plea and directed the bank to furnish the electoral bond data to the ECI by March 12. Read More

SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: List of top 10 donors as EC releases details SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: The data discloses details regarding donors who have acquired bonds in three different amounts, specifically ₹1 lakh, ₹10 lakh, and ₹1 crore, starting from April 12, 2019. Some of the major companies in the list include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, and Piramal Enterprises. Read Full Report {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}