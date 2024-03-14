Election Commission uploads Electoral bonds data as per SC order
SBI electoral bonds case: In its statement, the Election Commission emphasized on its commitment in favour of disclosure and transparency
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday uploaded the electoral bonds data on its website as per the orders of the Supreme Court of India. The State Bank of India (SBI) handed over the electoral bonds data to the election body on Tuesday and complying with the Supreme Court order ECI uploaded the same on its website.