Election Commission uploads Electoral bonds data as per SC order

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday uploaded the electoral bonds data on its website as per the orders of the Supreme Court of India. The State Bank of India (SBI) handed over the electoral bonds data to the election body on Tuesday and complying with the Supreme Court order ECI uploaded the same on its website.

The publication of the electoral bond data came almost a month after the Supreme Court struck down the 2018 scheme calling it “unconstitutional." The apex court asked the State Bank of India (SBI) to furnish all the details related to electoral bonds with the ECI, which shall disclose the details by March 13.

The SBI approached the Supreme Court seeking time till June 2024 to comply with the order, but the apex court rejected its plea and asked the bank of hand over the electoral bond data to SBI by March 12.

“In compliance of Hon’ble Supreme Court's directions, contained in its order dated Feb 15 & March 11, 2024 (in the matter of WPC NO.880 of 2017), the State Bank of India (SBI) had provided the data pertaining to the electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 12, 2024. The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI on “as is where is basis". The data as received from SBI can be accessed at this url: https://www.eci.gov.in/candidate-politicalparty " the Election Commission of India said in a statement on Thursday.

In its statement, the ECI emphasized on its commitment in favour of disclosure and transparency. "It may be recalled that in the said matter, ECI has consistently and categorically weighed in favour of disclosure and transparency, a position reflected in the proceedings of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and noted in the order also," the election body added.

SBI data on electoral bonds

The State Bank of India (SBI) shared two sets of data with the Election Commission of India. The first set includes the name of the purchaser of electoral bond, date and denomination. The second list lays out details of the political party date and denomination of bonds encashed.

The data reveals key details like the name of the electoral bond purchaser and the amount they donated through the bond.

