SBI electoral bonds data: 41 companies under CBI, ED, IT inquiry donated ₹ ₹2,471 crore to BJP
Forty-one firms which donated ₹2,471 crore to the BJP under the SBI electoral bonds scheme are facing probe by the CBI, ED and IT department. Moreover, most of the amount, nearly ₹1,698 crore was donated to the BJP after raids by these agencies, claimed civil society activists who challenged the poll funding scheme in the Supreme Court claimed on Friday.