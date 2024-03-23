Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  SBI electoral bonds data: 41 companies under CBI, ED, IT inquiry donated 2,471 crore to BJP

SBI electoral bonds data: 41 companies under CBI, ED, IT inquiry donated ₹ ₹2,471 crore to BJP

Livemint

41 firms donated 2,471 crore to BJP under SBI electoral bonds scheme, now facing probe by CBI, ED, and IT department.

SBI Electoral Bonds data: Election Commission of India published the list of entities which purchased electoral bonds to make political donations

Forty-one firms which donated 2,471 crore to the BJP under the SBI electoral bonds scheme are facing probe by the CBI, ED and IT department. Moreover, most of the amount, nearly 1,698 crore was donated to the BJP after raids by these agencies, claimed civil society activists who challenged the poll funding scheme in the Supreme Court claimed on Friday.

Under the unconstitutional SBI electoral bonds scheme, at least 30 shell companies purchased electoral bonds worth over 143 crore, said senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for the petitioners in the court.

He said 33 groups which have got 172 major contracts and project approvals from the government also made donations through electoral bonds.

"They have got a total of 3.7 lakh crore in projects and contracts, in exchange for 1,751 crore electoral bond donations to the BJP," he alleged.

(More to come)

