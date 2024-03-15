SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the list of entities involved in the sales and purchase of contentious electoral bonds on Thursday. The ECI made the data public on its website following the Supreme Court's order. The top court on Tuesday had directed the Election Commission to publish details of the now-scrapped electoral bonds and political parties that redeemed them on Thursday. The State Bank of India (SBI) submitted the data on electoral bonds to the electoral panel body on 12 March after the SC rejected its plea to give the bank the more time to submit details. The SC in its February order gave a landmark judgement by scrapping the Electoral Bonds scheme. The court called it “unconstitutional". Catch the latest updates on the Electoral Bond news on Mint's LIVE blog:

SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: Top buyers of electoral bonds India's leading lottery company Future Gaming and Hotel Services purchased highest amount of bonds worth ₹1,368 crore, followed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd at ₹966 crore.

SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: From Vedanta to Airtel, list of top donors to political parties Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel, Anand Mahindra-led Mahindra & Mahindra are among the top-donors that donated funds to political parties as per the Election Commission's documents. The other donors are-Finolex Cables Ltd, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd, GHCL Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Limited, ITC Limited, Grasim Industries Limited PR, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Muthoot Finance Limited, Pegasus Properties Private Limited, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Apollo Tyres Limited and SpiceJet Limited. JK Cement Ltd, DLF Commercial Developers Limited, Avon Cycles Ltd, Zydus Healthcare Limited, Cipla Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Mankind Pharma Limited, Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited, Haldia Energy Limited, Essel Mining and Industry Limited, Western UP Power Transmission Company Limited, Keventer Food Parks Limited, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, BG Shirke Construction Technology Pvt Ltd, Rungta Sons Pvt Ltd and Torrent Power Limited are also among donors, according to the data.

SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: List of fundings to political parties PM Modi-led BJP: over ₹ 6,000 crore

6,000 crore Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC)- ₹ 1,610 crore

1,610 crore Sonia Gandhi-led Congress- ₹ 1,422 crore

1,422 crore K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS): ₹ 1,215 crore

1,215 crore Naveen Patnaik-led BJP: ₹ 776 crore

SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi-led BJP biggest beneficiary of now-scrapped scheme Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received massive funding through electoral bonds over the past five years. According to the EC's data on electoral bonds, BJP received funding of over ₹6,061 crore in 5 years. Notably, the BJP-led Central government introduced electoral bonds in 2018 claiming that it would cut down on black money in Indian elections. However, in February this year, just months before the Lok Sabha election, India's Supreme Court ruled against it terming it "unconstitutional".

SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: Political parties that received lion's share of funds The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress, and the Congress Party were among the top political parties that received a lion's share of funds from the electoral bonds. BJP received funding of over ₹ 6,061 crore

6,061 crore TMC received ₹ 1,610 crore

1,610 crore Congress received ₹ 1,422 crore.

SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: Seven BSE companies in the list According to the Mint's analysis, only seven out of the 30 Sensex firms featured in the list that purchased electoral bonds since April 2019: Bharti Airtel

UltraTech Cement ( ₹ 35 crore)

35 crore) Mahindra & Mahindra ( ₹ 25 crore)

25 crore) Bajaj Finance ( ₹ 20 crore)

20 crore) Maruti Suzuki ( ₹ 20 crore)

20 crore) ITC ( ₹ 6.6 crore)

6.6 crore) Tech Mahindra ( ₹ 1 crore)

SBI Electoral Bonds data LIVE updates: List of top donors According to the Election Commission's website, the list of top entities which purchased electoral bonds to make political donations are- Lottery company Future Gaming and Hotel Services.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd. Future Gaming and Hotel Services purchased bonds worth ₹1,368 crore while Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd at ₹966 crore.