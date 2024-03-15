Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Electoral bonds 'biggest extortion scam, way to take hafta from firms': Rahul Gandhi in first reaction to SBI data
BREAKING NEWS

Electoral bonds 'biggest extortion scam, way to take hafta from firms': Rahul Gandhi in first reaction to SBI data

Livemint

Electoral bonds was biggest extortion racket in world: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Thane.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday called Electoral Bonds as the biggest extortion scheme.

While addressing a rally in Thane, Rahul Gandhi called the central government's Electoral Bond Scheme as the 'biggest extortion racket in world."

“The BJP has captured the institutional framework of the country...This is the biggest anti-national activity which is going on... CBI, ED, and Income Tax departments are being used, big companies are extorted, shares of big contracts are being taken and before taking the contracts electoral bonds are being given," said Rahul Gandhi.

“None of the Opposition parties are giving out infra or defence contracts. None of the Opposition parties have used Pegasus or control CBI or the ED," he added.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

