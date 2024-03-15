Electoral bonds was biggest extortion racket in world: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Thane.

While addressing a rally in Thane, Rahul Gandhi called the central government's Electoral Bond Scheme as the 'biggest extortion racket in world." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The BJP has captured the institutional framework of the country...This is the biggest anti-national activity which is going on... CBI, ED, and Income Tax departments are being used, big companies are extorted, shares of big contracts are being taken and before taking the contracts electoral bonds are being given," said Rahul Gandhi.

“None of the Opposition parties are giving out infra or defence contracts. None of the Opposition parties have used Pegasus or control CBI or the ED," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!