Mumbai: SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of State Bank of India (SBI), has launched the India Health Alliance (IHA), a collaborative healthcare program to support the Government of India in its efforts to combat current and future healthcare challenges in the country.

The prime focus of IHA would be on combating the COVID-19 healthcare pandemic in India, providing comprehensive primary healthcare and optimum nutrition to the vulnerable population, promoting innovative finance, as well as promoting innovations and cutting-edge technologies that can overall strengthen the health systems of the country.

“It brings us immense pleasure to launch the India Health Alliance (IHA). We believe it will help to ensure access to quality healthcare in the country, especially in the current pandemic situation. At this point, it is crucial to work on improving the health infrastructure of the country so that the health benefits reach the bottom of the pyramid and effectively improve their health and well being,"SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said.

To achieve the dual objectives of promoting innovative finance and strengthening the network of public and private health service providers, SBI Foundation is setting up a $100 million blended finance facility in collaboration with the National Health Authority, SBI, and USAID India. The initiative will use a blended finance approach (debt + grants) to ensure rapid and effective financing assistance for technology-based innovations; human capital and infrastructure expansion; and management of community-level interventions.

In continuation of the ongoing efforts of combating the COVID-19 outbreak, SBI Foundation will be launching two new initiatives in the areas of Community Screening & Testing and Tele-Care. Individuals will be screened in collaboration with the local government and case of telecare, quality healthcare will be provided by using hyper-local helpline, tele-counselling, along with emotional well being support and connection to social security schemes. In the future, the initiatives will be scaled in partnership with other corporates.





