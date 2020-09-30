In continuation of the ongoing efforts of combating the COVID-19 outbreak, SBI Foundation will be launching two new initiatives in the areas of Community Screening & Testing and Tele-Care. Individuals will be screened in collaboration with the local government and case of telecare, quality healthcare will be provided by using hyper-local helpline, tele-counselling, along with emotional well being support and connection to social security schemes. In the future, the initiatives will be scaled in partnership with other corporates.