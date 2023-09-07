SBI MF buys 8% in Nazara for ₹410 crore2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:07 PM IST
SBI MF had around ₹7.6 trillion in average assets under management for the June quarter as the country’s largest fund manager.
MUMBAI: The country’s largest asset management company SBI Funds Management Ltd, on Thursday, acquired around 8% stake in online gaming firm Nazara Technologies Ltd, for ₹410 crore, which follows the 4 September ₹100 crore surprise investment by Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, the founders of India’s largest brokerage Zerodha Broking Ltd.