OPEN APP
Home >News >India >SBI General to cover vaccine cost for low-income beneficiaries in Maharashtra

SBI General Insurance on Thursday said it will cover the cost of Covid-19 vaccination for sections of low-income groups in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh as part of its CSR activity.

Through this programme, SBI General will cover the cost of two shots of Covid-19 vaccination for low-income groups in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, it said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Also Read | The great financial crunch: How the pandemic sank Indian states

Starting Thursday, this initiative will provide free Covid-19 vaccination to more than 37,000 beneficiaries covering senior citizens and people with co-morbidities in select locations.

The locations include Usmanabad, Raigad, Palghar, Jalgoan, Latur, Ahmednagar, subdistrict of Yavatmal and Chandrapur, outskirts of Mumbai, outskirts of Pune, outskirts of Nagpur, in Maharashtra and Amaravati (Vijayawada belt) in Andhra Pradesh, it said.

"In our small way, we are trying to support government's Covid-19 vaccination drive by reaching out to the underprivileged section of society and provide them with two shots of free vaccinations at private hospitals.

"This is also aimed to accelerate the vaccination drive to the needy population as soon as possible, which shall further help in restraining the spread of coronavirus," said P C Kandpal, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance.

Insurance sector regulator Irdai had earlier this month asked insurers to play an active role in sensitising the policyholders about the vaccination drive as well as help them in this matter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Narendra Modi arrived in Bangladesh on a two-day visit.

PM Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign visit since Covid-19 outbreak

1 min read . 11:30 AM IST
The Taiwan-owned MV 'Ever Given' (Evergreen) container ship, a 400-metre- (1,300-foot-)long and 59-metre wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal

Indian crew on cargo ship stuck in Suez canal is safe: Report

1 min read . 11:22 AM IST
Tata Memorial Hospital

Mumbai: 100 flats to be given to Tata Memorial Centre for stay by patients' kin

1 min read . 11:20 AM IST
A petrol pump in Jabalpur.

Petrol, diesel prices unchanged today: Here's what you need to pay in your city

1 min read . 11:13 AM IST

Sanjay Datta, Chief - Underwriting & Claims, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, said the company is sensitising customers by sending them messages about vaccination.

"We are communicating to everybody by sending them messages and running campaigns on social media and other open platforms.

"We are telling them which are the places from where they can get the shots. We want to encourage them to get vaccinated," Datta told PTI.

Bajaj Allianz Life's Chief-Operations and Customer Experience, Kayzad Hiramanek said: "We have been engaging with our customers throughout the outbreak of this pandemic to be cautious, and keep themselves safe. Several ongoing communications on our website, social media handles as well as emails, amongst other modes, are being made.

"We will continue to leverage these platforms to also inform them about the vaccination and getting themselves and their family members vaccinated on time."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout