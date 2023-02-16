SBI hikes recurring deposit rates. Check latest RD rates here
- SBI hikes RD rates: Senior citizens are offered an additional interest in all tenures
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has increased interest rates on recurring deposits (RD). The rates are effective from 15 February 2023. You can open an RD with SBI for a minimum deposit of ₹100. The RD account can be opened for a period that ranges between 12 months and 10 years. Just like fixed deposit (FD), senior citizens are offered an additional interest in all tenures on recurring deposits too.
