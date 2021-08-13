A hospital in Meghalaya, where ATM inventor John Adrian Shepherd-Barron was born in 1925, has got an automated teller machine after 53 years. Taking to Twitter, the country's top lender State Bank of India said, “SBI installs ATM at the Shillong Hospital where ATM inventor was born."

The ATM was inaugurated on 7 August by Ramesh R S, CGM (North Eastern Circle) in the presence of Dr Roken Nongrum, Medical Superintendent, Dr H. Gordon Robert Hospital. SBI thanks John Shepherd-Barron for his revolutionary invention.

The access to an ATM in the facility will help patient parties and staffers immensely, Dr Roken Nongrum said. “We are grateful to the bank authorities for considering our request. The ATM is special as the inventor of the automated teller machine was born in this hospital 96 years ago," Dr Roken Nongrum told PTI.

Shepherd-Barron came up with the concept of a self-service cash dispenser in 1965. The first ATM was installed at a bank in London in 1967. Shepherd-Barron, India-born Scot, died at a hospital in Scotland in 2010

