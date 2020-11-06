SBI integrates Yono Krishi with IFFCO eBazar

Farmers can place order online for seeds, fertilizers, agri machinery, pesticides, organic products and various other farm products with no minimum order value through IFFCO eBazar portal. “With the integration of IFFCO Bazar on Yono Krishi, customers will now be able to purchase the high-quality farm inputs and agri machinery online. This is another step towards fulfilling the vision of the government of doubling the farmer's income by 2022," bank's managing director (retail and digital banking) C S Setty said in the release.