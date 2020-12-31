SBI introduces ‘free’ facility for filing income tax return

SBI introduces ‘free’ facility for filing income tax return1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 06:49 AM IST
- SBI allows its customers to file Income Tax Return for free using its banking and lifestyle app Yono.
- This new facility could come in handy as the deadline to file tax returns has been extended to January 10
State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a new facility to its customers that will allow them to file their income tax return (ITR) for 'free'. So, if you are an SBI customer and yet to file ITR, this new facility could come in handy as the deadline to file tax returns has been extended to January 10. SBI allows its customers to file Income Tax Return for free using its banking and lifestyle app Yono.
"Saving bhi, ITR filing bhi. File your Income Tax Return with Tax2win on YONO for free.." SBI said in a tweet.
SBI customers who are interested in availing the facility should followthe steps given below:
-Open the YONO SBI app on your phone and log in.
-Proceed to shop ‘Shop and Order’ and click on ‘tax and investment’.
-Once you see Tax2Win, click on it for more details.
-You will have to pay a minimum of ₹199 for the CA-assisted service.
-In case you face any issue while availing the facility, you can take help by calling +91 9660-99-66-55.
-You can also send an email to support@tax2win.in.
Meanwhile, more than 4.54 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 29th of December, 2020, the income tax department informed in a tweet.
In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government on Wednesday extended the deadline to file income tax return (ITR) for individuals by 10 days to 10 January 2021.The deadline for filing tax returns by businesses too has been extended till 15 February, the finance ministry said in a statement.
This is the third time that the government has extended the deadline to file ITR, first from the normal deadline of 31 July to 30 November, and then to 31 December 2020.
