SBI introduces new toll free number for a host of banking services

The largest lender in the country, State Bank of India (SBI), has added a new toll-free number for a variety of financial services to better serve its customers.
The largest lender in the country, State Bank of India (SBI), has added a new toll-free number for a variety of financial services to better serve its customers. By dialling this new contact centre number, customers can execute necessary and fundamental banking activities from the comfort of their home or from any other location, saving them the time and inconvenience of visiting a bank office or using an electronic medium. Through a recent Tweet published on 23rd June 2022, SBI has said “Dial our new easy to remember number for banking assistance on the go! Call SBI Contact Centre toll free at 1800 1234."
Using this new toll-free number, customers of SBI can conduct banking services such as account balance/last 5 transactions, ATM Card blocking & dispatch status, dispatch status of cheque book, TDS details & deposit interest certificate by e-mail, and request for a new ATM Card after blocking the previous one. For the benefit of its customers, SBI has mentioned on its website that “Please Call SBI's 24X7 helpline number i.e. 1800 1234 (toll-free), 1800 11 2211 (toll-free), 1800 425 3800 (toll-free),1800 2100(toll-free) or 080-26599990. Toll free numbers are accessible from all landlines and mobile phones in the country."
SBI Customer Care Number
Apart from the above said new customer care number of SBI, individuals can also call on toll free number: 1800 2100, toll free number: 1800 11 2211, toll free number: 1800 425 3800, and toll number: 080-26599990. These numbers are listed on the website of SBI, and customers can use any number to file their complaints. In order to report unauthorised transactions, customers of SBI can call on 1800 11 1109 (Toll Free), 94491 12211 (Mobile number, Toll Free), or 080 - 2659 9990 (Toll number). These toll-free numbers are accessible from all landlines and mobile phones of India. SBI has mentioned on its website that “SBI now provides your Account Balance and Transaction details over phone round the clock. Information on deposits & loan schemes and services also available."
SBI Email ID
Customers who are unhappy with the phone call resolutions to their complaints or who are tech-savvy and wish to file a complaint immediately can send an email to customercare@sbi.co.in or contactcentre@sbi.co.in. Individuals will receive a ticket number through SMS or email once their complaint or request has been successfully registered.
SBI SMS Alert Number
Customers who want to raise their concerns through mail can type “HELP" and send it to “918108511111". Those who are not satisfied with the services offered by the bank can type “UNHAPPY" and send it to 8008 20 20 20. According to the website of SBI “Send SMS “HELP" to “918108511111" to get full list of services as response through SMS. You can block the ATM Card linked to the registered account in case of loss/theft. To block atm card, send an SMS from registered mobile number as 'BLOCK XXXX' to 567676 (XXXX represents last 4 digit of the card number)."
