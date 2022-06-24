SBI introduces new toll free number for a host of banking services

SBI Customer Care Number

Apart from the above said new customer care number of SBI, individuals can also call on toll free number: 1800 2100, toll free number: 1800 11 2211, toll free number: 1800 425 3800, and toll number: 080-26599990. These numbers are listed on the website of SBI, and customers can use any number to file their complaints. In order to report unauthorised transactions, customers of SBI can call on 1800 11 1109 (Toll Free), 94491 12211 (Mobile number, Toll Free), or 080 - 2659 9990 (Toll number). These toll-free numbers are accessible from all landlines and mobile phones of India. SBI has mentioned on its website that “SBI now provides your Account Balance and Transaction details over phone round the clock. Information on deposits & loan schemes and services also available."