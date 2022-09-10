The largest lender in the nation, State Bank of India (SBI), has launched an SMS service to check FASTag balance. The use of the FASTag eliminates the need to carry physical cash while driving by using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to deduct toll payments from the registered savings account. An individual can pay tolls directly from the account that is linked to FASTag by attaching a FASTag (RFID Tag) to his or her vehicle's windscreen.

Through a tweet, SBI has informed its customers today that “Dear SBI FASTag Customer, send an SMS to 7208820019 from your registered mobile number to quickly know your SBI FASTag balance."

For those who have their mobile number registered with SBI, verifying the balance of their SBI FASTag is now accessible via SMS service. To conduct the same, they need to send an SMS by typing FTBAL for a single vehicle or FTBAL <Vehicle Number> for a particular vehicle (In case you have multiple SBI FASTags), and then send the SMS to 7208820019 from your registered mobile number know your SBI FASTag balance instantly on the go.

Dear SBI FASTag Customer, send an SMS to 7208820019 from your registered mobile number to quickly know your SBI FASTag balance. #SBIFastag #SBI #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/mDQQgDl7Mv — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 10, 2022

In addition to benefiting drivers on the road, FASTag was introduced to reduce traffic, conserve fuel, and reduce pollution by preventing them to stand in the cue for long at toll plazas to make toll payments in cash as FASTag facilitates the comfort of cashless toll fee payment. According to regulations made under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) 1989 by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, FASTag is mandatory effective January 1, 2021, for all class M and N vehicles with four-wheelers or more that are transporting goods or individuals.FASTag is also mandatory when purchasing new third-party insurance as of 1 April 2021, under revisions made under CMVR 1989 by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. An SBI customer can visit any PoS facility in the nation to apply for a FASTag which has a 5-year validity period after purchase, and customers just need to recharge using their registered mobile number with SBI to pay toll payments.