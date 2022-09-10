SBI introduces SMS service to check FASTag balance: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 04:19 PM IST
- The largest lender in the nation, State Bank of India (SBI), has launched an SMS service to check FASTag balance
Listen to this article
The largest lender in the nation, State Bank of India (SBI), has launched an SMS service to check FASTag balance. The use of the FASTag eliminates the need to carry physical cash while driving by using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to deduct toll payments from the registered savings account. An individual can pay tolls directly from the account that is linked to FASTag by attaching a FASTag (RFID Tag) to his or her vehicle's windscreen.