SBI introduces SMS service to check FASTag balance: Details inside

In addition to benefiting drivers on the road, FASTag was introduced to reduce traffic, conserve fuel, and reduce pollution by preventing them to stand in the cue for long at toll plazas to make toll payments in cash as FASTag facilitates the comfort of cashless toll fee payment. According to regulations made under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) 1989 by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, FASTag is mandatory effective January 1, 2021, for all class M and N vehicles with four-wheelers or more that are transporting goods or individuals.FASTag is also mandatory when purchasing new third-party insurance as of 1 April 2021, under revisions made under CMVR 1989 by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. An SBI customer can visit any PoS facility in the nation to apply for a FASTag which has a 5-year validity period after purchase, and customers just need to recharge using their registered mobile number with SBI to pay toll payments.