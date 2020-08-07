State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for post of Circle Based Officers (CBO). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website till 16th August. SBI is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 3850 vacancies. "Here’s great news for all job seekers! SBI is hiring aspiring bank officers in various states across the country," country's top lender said in a tweet.
“Eligible candidates, who aspire to join State Bank of India as an Officer, are required to register online after carefully reading the advertisement regarding the selection process, eligibility criteria, online registration processes, payment of prescribed application fee, issuance of call letters etc, and ensure that they fulfil the stipulated criteria and follow the prescribed processes," an official notification read.
Essential Qualifications
Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.
Age Limit
Not above 30 years as on 01.08.2020
Selection
Shortlisting/Interview
How to apply
All candidates can apply for this post till 16th August, 2020. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for Circle Based Officer 2020 exam through the official site of SBI at www.sbi.co.in
One application per candidate
Not more than one application should be submitted by a candidate. In case of multiple applications, only the last valid (completed) application will be retained.
Application fee
For SC/ ST/ PWD category: No fee to be paid
For General/ EWS/ OBC category: ₹750
State-wise vacancies
Gujarat- 750
Karnataka - 750
Madhya Pradesh - 296
Chhattisgarh - 104
Tamil Nadu - 550
Telangana - 550
Rajasthan - 300
Maharshtra (excluding Mumbai) - 517
Goa- 33
Total - 3850
