SBI is hiring for multiple positions. Apply online at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India (SBI) has issued notifications for recruitment of specialist cadre officers on its official website . Candidates can fill and submit the form online on or before October 8. There will be no written exam and selection process will be based on interview and relevant work experience. "The best chapter in your career is about to begin. SBI is hiring for multiple positions," SBI tweeted.

The best chapter in your career is about to begin. SBI is hiring for multiple positions.

To apply, visit: https://t.co/TrhGH8gIpp#JoinSBIFamily #SBI #StateBankOfIndia pic.twitter.com/ajudxItTSU — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 28, 2020

There are various vacancies for different posts.

Deputy Manager Security: 28 posts

Manager (Retail Products): 5 posts

Data Trainer: 1 post

Data Translator: 1 post

Senior Consultant Analyst: 1 post

Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 1 post

Data Protection Officer: 1 post

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts

Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts

Deputy Manager (System Officer): 5 posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III): 5 posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II): 5 posts

Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II): 3 posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III): 2 posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II): 2 posts

Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II): 1 post

Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III): 4 posts

While selection to all the posts will be on regular basis, selection to Data Protection Officer will be on contract basis.

How to apply for these posts

1) Visit the official website of SBI

2) Click on Careers link given at the bottom of the page.

3) Under the latest announcement sections, click on the relevant link of advertisement

4) Now, click on 'apply online'.

5) Then click on 'New Registration'

6) If you have already registered then click on 'Login'.

7) Fill in the form. Pay the application fee.

8) On successful completion of the transaction, e-receipt and application form, bearing the date of submission by the candidate, will be generated which should be printed and retained by the candidate.

Documents required

Candidates are required to upload all required documents (Brief resume, ID proof, age, educational qualification, experience etc.)

Application fees

₹ 750 for General, EWS and OBC candidates

750 for General, EWS and OBC candidates No fee for SC/ ST/PWD candidates.

Fee payment will have to be made online through debit card/ credit card/ internet banking.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via