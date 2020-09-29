SBI is hiring for multiple positions. Apply online at sbi.co.in

SBI is hiring for multiple positions. Apply online at sbi.co.in2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2020, 12:39 PM IST
- SBI jobs: Candidates can fill and submit the form online on or before October 8
- There will be no written exam and selection process will be based on interview and relevant work experience
State Bank of India (SBI) has issued notifications for recruitment of specialist cadre officers on its official website. Candidates can fill and submit the form online on or before October 8. There will be no written exam and selection process will be based on interview and relevant work experience. "The best chapter in your career is about to begin. SBI is hiring for multiple positions," SBI tweeted.
There are various vacancies for different posts.
Deputy Manager Security: 28 posts
Manager (Retail Products): 5 posts
Data Trainer: 1 post
Data Translator: 1 post
Senior Consultant Analyst: 1 post
Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 1 post
Data Protection Officer: 1 post
Deputy Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts
Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts
Deputy Manager (System Officer): 5 posts
Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III): 5 posts
Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II): 5 posts
Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II): 3 posts
Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III): 2 posts
Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II): 2 posts
Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II): 1 post
Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III): 4 posts
While selection to all the posts will be on regular basis, selection to Data Protection Officer will be on contract basis.
How to apply for these posts
1) Visit the official website of SBI
2) Click on Careers link given at the bottom of the page.
3) Under the latest announcement sections, click on the relevant link of advertisement
4) Now, click on 'apply online'.
5) Then click on 'New Registration'
6) If you have already registered then click on 'Login'.
7) Fill in the form. Pay the application fee.
8) On successful completion of the transaction, e-receipt and application form, bearing the date of submission by the candidate, will be generated which should be printed and retained by the candidate.
Documents required
Candidates are required to upload all required documents (Brief resume, ID proof, age, educational qualification, experience etc.)
Application fees
- ₹750 for General, EWS and OBC candidates
- No fee for SC/ ST/PWD candidates.
- Fee payment will have to be made online through debit card/ credit card/ internet banking.
Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated