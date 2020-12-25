OPEN APP
Home >News >India >SBI is hiring for multiple positions. Apply online at sbi.co.in
SBI jobs: There are various vacancies for different posts. (Mint)
SBI jobs: There are various vacancies for different posts. (Mint)

SBI is hiring for multiple positions. Apply online at sbi.co.in

2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 07:17 AM IST Staff Writer

  • SBI jobs: Candidates can fill and submit the form online on or before 11 January
  • SBI has released various recruitment advertisements for filling 489 vacancies of specialist cadre officers

State Bank of India (SBI) has released various recruitment advertisements for filling 489 vacancies of specialist cadre officers (SCO) on its official website. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can submit the form online till 11 January 2021. The online application process has begun from December 22.

"SBI is hiring! Here’s a great opportunity for aspiring candidates seeking an opportunity to join India’s largest bank," the country's top lender said in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Mint

India Ratings revises FY21 GDP contraction from 11.8% to 7.8%

1 min read . 08:34 AM IST
China barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain last month,

China to suspend UK flights indefinitely: Foreign ministry

1 min read . 08:29 AM IST
The absence of the ‘second wave’ of pandemic in India has boosted sentiments, the RBI article said.bloomberg

Growth expected to revive in third quarter: RBI paper

2 min read . 08:25 AM IST
Health workers of COVID care home sleeping on the road in front of the Odisha assembly on a cold morning.

New coronavirus strain: Odisha to keep surveillance on UK returnees

1 min read . 08:28 AM IST

The SBI SCO recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of February for which the call letters will be released from January 22 onwards.

Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism

The posts for which vacancies are available include those of fire engineers, deputy managers, assistant managers, managers, marketing managers, security analysts, IT security experts among others.

There are various vacancies for different posts.

Deputy Manager (Internal Audit): 28 posts

Engineer (Fire): 16 posts

Manager (Network Security Specialist): 12 posts

Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialist): 20 posts

Assistant Manager (Security Analyst): 40 posts

Deputy Manager (Security Analyst): 60 posts

Assistant Manager (Systems): 183 posts

Deputy Manager (Systems): 17 posts

IT Security Expert: 15 posts

Project Manager: 14 posts

Application Architect: 5 posts

Technical Lead: 2 posts

Manager (Credit Procedures): 2 posts

Manager (Marketing): 12 posts

Deputy Manager (Marketing): 26 posts

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in/careers.

How to apply for these posts

1) Visit the official website of SBI

2) Click on Careers link given at the bottom of the page.

3) Under the latest announcement sections, click on the relevant link of advertisement

4) Now, click on 'apply online'.

5) Then click on 'New Registration'

6) If you have already registered then click on 'Login'.

7) Fill in the form. Pay the application fee.

8) On successful completion of the transaction, e-receipt and application form, bearing the date of submission by the candidate, will be generated which should be printed and retained by the candidate.

SBI has also released the admit card for the Probationary Officer Examination. The SBI PO Admit Card 2020 for the Preliminary examination is now available on sbi.co.in/careers. Candidates can download it using their registration number and date of birth. The link to download would be active till 5 January 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout