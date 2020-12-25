SBI is hiring for multiple positions. Apply online at sbi.co.in

SBI is hiring for multiple positions. Apply online at sbi.co.in2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 07:17 AM IST
- SBI jobs: Candidates can fill and submit the form online on or before 11 January
- SBI has released various recruitment advertisements for filling 489 vacancies of specialist cadre officers
State Bank of India (SBI) has released various recruitment advertisements for filling 489 vacancies of specialist cadre officers (SCO) on its official website. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can submit the form online till 11 January 2021. The online application process has begun from December 22.
"SBI is hiring! Here’s a great opportunity for aspiring candidates seeking an opportunity to join India’s largest bank," the country's top lender said in a tweet.
The SBI SCO recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of February for which the call letters will be released from January 22 onwards.
The posts for which vacancies are available include those of fire engineers, deputy managers, assistant managers, managers, marketing managers, security analysts, IT security experts among others.
There are various vacancies for different posts.
Deputy Manager (Internal Audit): 28 posts
Engineer (Fire): 16 posts
Manager (Network Security Specialist): 12 posts
Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialist): 20 posts
Assistant Manager (Security Analyst): 40 posts
Deputy Manager (Security Analyst): 60 posts
Assistant Manager (Systems): 183 posts
Deputy Manager (Systems): 17 posts
IT Security Expert: 15 posts
Project Manager: 14 posts
Application Architect: 5 posts
Technical Lead: 2 posts
Manager (Credit Procedures): 2 posts
Manager (Marketing): 12 posts
Deputy Manager (Marketing): 26 posts
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in/careers.
How to apply for these posts
1) Visit the official website of SBI
2) Click on Careers link given at the bottom of the page.
3) Under the latest announcement sections, click on the relevant link of advertisement
4) Now, click on 'apply online'.
5) Then click on 'New Registration'
6) If you have already registered then click on 'Login'.
7) Fill in the form. Pay the application fee.
8) On successful completion of the transaction, e-receipt and application form, bearing the date of submission by the candidate, will be generated which should be printed and retained by the candidate.
SBI has also released the admit card for the Probationary Officer Examination. The SBI PO Admit Card 2020 for the Preliminary examination is now available on sbi.co.in/careers. Candidates can download it using their registration number and date of birth. The link to download would be active till 5 January 2021.
