Sbi issues statement after bank manager killed by terrorist in Kashmir
State Bank of India on Thursday announced Vijay Kumar, a branch manager at the Arreah branch of Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EBD) was shot dead on the branch premises by a terrorist.

EBD is a Srinagar-headquartered Regional Rural Bank sponsored by SBI.

Vijay Kumar belonged to Rajasthan and was just 29 years old. He had joined EDB in March 2019.

In the statement, SBI said, Vijay Kumar was one of many such bankers hailing from different parts of the country, who are working in the Kashmir Valley and other difficult places to ensure delivery of uninterrupted banking services to the public.

"The EDB shall ensure that the bereaved family is provided with necessary support – financial and otherwise – on priority," SBI added.

The statement added, SBI, as the sponsor of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, remains committed to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees, including those posted in the Valley.

