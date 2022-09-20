The SBI 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI across the country
The application process for Junior Associate posts for the State Bank of India is underway. Candidates can apply for more than 5000 posts on the official website- sbi.co.in till 27 September. Check the eligibility criteria, vacancy, application fee and other important details below.
The application process for Junior Associate posts for the State Bank of India is underway. Candidates can apply for more than 5000 posts on the official website- sbi.co.in till 27 September. Check the eligibility criteria, vacancy, application fee and other important details below.
SBI job vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details
The SBI 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in SBI across the country.
SBI Recruitment 2022: Important dates
Commencement of on-line registration of application 07/09/2022
Closure of registration of application 27/09/2022
Closure for editing application details 27/09/2022
Last date for printing your application 12/10/2022
Candidates applying for the posts must be between 20 to 28 years of age as on August 1, 2022
Educational Qualification
Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022.
Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022.
Fees
Candidates from the General and OBC categories will have to pay ₹750 application fee while SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS categories will not have to pay any application fee.
Direct link to apply for SBI Junior Associate posts here
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of the online tests consisting of Preliminary and Main exams and tests of specified opted local languages.
